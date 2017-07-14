Ventrilo-Dialogue: A Poet Meets A Composer

Poet: I take an idea and unravel it

into its component parts

so that they lie in front of me—

a set of word tools

used to both assemble

and constitute a prose structure

based upon the potentials inherent in the idea

but in an abstracted musical form.

Composer: I take an idea and develop it

using its component parts

so that stretch out ahead of (and behind) me—

a set of sound tools

used to both assemble

and constitute a sound structure

based upon the potentials inherent in the idea

but in an abstracted “narrative” form.

Poet: So that’s our hello?

Composer: I guess.

•

Poet: Where does feeling reside for you?

Composer: In the number and quality of potentials I can extract from an idea.

Where do your ideas come from?

Poet: From my feeling that an idea is worth pursuing.

Why do you work with sound?

Composer: Because the sense of words is too specific.

Why do you work with words?

Poet: Because the sense of sounds is too vague.

What is your instrument?

Composer: Close listening and receptiveness to accidental congruities.

What is yours?

Poet: Imagining relationships and creating tensegrity through deliberate design.

What problem are you trying to solve?

Composer: Scattered attention and vague thinking. You?

Poet: I want to re-enchant language.

Composer: Focus and enchantment are our shared interests, then.

Poet: Yes, and the pleasure that lies somewhere in between.