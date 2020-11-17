Art About Music: “A Musical Gathering – Ottoman” (18th century) Posted on November 17, 2020 by Thomas Brett (The one-stringed instrument in the middle is an ektar, a spiked lute. The ektar is also known as the ektara in India, where historically it was used by wandering bards and minstrels. The ektara is usually plucked, but in this painting the woman is depicted using a bow. Is she using her instrument to make melodies or drones, or both?) Share this:FacebookEmailRedditMoreTwitterLike this:Like Loading... Published by Thomas Brett View all posts by Thomas Brett