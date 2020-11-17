Art About Music: “A Musical Gathering – Ottoman” (18th century)

Posted on by Thomas Brett
(The one-stringed instrument in the middle is an ektar, a spiked lute. The ektar is also known as the ektara in India, where historically it was used by wandering bards and minstrels. The ektara is usually plucked, but in this painting the woman is depicted using a bow. Is she using her instrument to make melodies or drones, or both?)

Published by Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s