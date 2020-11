“I had no deadline. I simply enjoyed the problem I had stumbled upon and knew that, for me, working on a problem is a prerequisite for fostering–or liberating–my imagination.”

“At its core, design is the link to nature for artificial objects. Nature does not know strict borders; it only knows transition. An understanding of the various contexts and connections and opportunities of transition is the very heart of inspiration and creativity.”

Ernö Rubik, Cubed: The Puzzle of Us All (2020)