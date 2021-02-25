Creative Notes: What The Tech Does, What We Do

The tech calculates, we wonder What if?

The tech measures, we balance.

The tech generates data sets, we create ad hoc.

The tech recalls perfectly, we remember fleetingly.

The tech suggests if this, then that?, we associate by other means.

The tech presents patterns, we seek meanings.

The tech proliferates options, we seek constraints.

The tech makes loops and redundancies, we make variations.

The tech never tires, we lose interest.

The tech updates to version 2.1.1, we gain experience.

The tech is literal, we read metaphor.

The tech eavesdrops, we keep it to ourselves.

The tech curates ambient awareness, we focus on one thing at a time.

The tech has no end game, we are clocks ticking.

