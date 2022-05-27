Resonant Thoughts: John T. Lysaker’s “Brian Eno’s Ambient 1: Music For Airports (The OxFord Keynotes Series)(2018)

“Taking his bearings from cybernetics, Eno works through interventions rather than utterly spontaneous creations. The variety he finds through systems music came from the system, after all. And therein lies the key–one takes steps to outwit oneself, whether with an oblique strategy or a pattern (or system) with which to generate sounds. That is, one initiates activities that run counter to one’s habits, and one awaits the results, judgement at the ready.”

John T. Lysaker, Brian Eno’s Ambient 1: Music for Airports (2018)