Resonant Thoughts: John T. Lysaker’s “Brian Eno’s Ambient 1: Music For Airports (The OxFord Keynotes Series)(2018)

Posted on by Thomas Brett

“Taking his bearings from cybernetics, Eno works through interventions rather than utterly spontaneous creations. The variety he finds through systems music came from the system, after all. And therein lies the key–one takes steps to outwit oneself, whether with an oblique strategy or a pattern (or system) with which to generate sounds. That is, one initiates activities that run counter to one’s habits, and one awaits the results, judgement at the ready.”

John T. Lysaker, Brian Eno’s Ambient 1: Music for Airports (2018)

Published by Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s