Database: Amon Tobin On Sampling

“[Sampling] was about capturing the energy the recording like a photograph. If you look at sports photographs–someone in mid-air jumping. You can tell what happened before and what’s going to happen after, but in that frozen moment you have all the energy of both things encapsulated. And that’s more or less how I viewed sampling: it managed to trap the energy of something much bigger than its little components. Then when you recontextualize that and you put it amongst lots of other things that are pulling in lots of other directions you end up with a really dynamic and interesting sound. And I what found is that you can do that with smaller and smaller and smaller particles and they’ll still retain some energy of something before.”

Amon Tobin

