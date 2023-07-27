Database: Thom Yorke On Speed Of Access And The Weird Fight

“The speed of access is now a problem over everything. You know, quick decisions, throw away, modify, constant automation on your DAW. That stuff is all well and good, but the reason people are going back to previous stuff is that everyone is looking for forms of restriction, I think. (…)

You throw something in [Elektron hardware], and you’re fighting with it, you’re fighting, and then at some point you’re like: oh my God! That’s crazy. What is that? You’re putting a sample in, and you’re giving it something that’s got nothing to do with that sample, creating something brand new out of it. That’s the core of it. That weird fight between, you know, something to do with the interface of an Elektron machine and the way the guy using it has to find their way through that.”

Some of the bits they probably won’t like, other bits they’ll really like, and there’s a fight between the two, or collaboration, depending on how you look at it. That’s weird.”

Thom Yorke

