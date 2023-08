“The hardest thing of all to see is what is really there.”

“What is, is now, must have the quivering intensity of an arrow thudding into a tree. Yesterday is dim and monochrome. A week ago you were not born.

Persist, endure, follow, watch.”

“The peregrine sees and remembers patterns we do not know exist:

He finds his way across the land by a succession of remembered symmetries.”