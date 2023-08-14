Keywords: And Then…

brettworks

And Then… is a technique of stepwise progression, a way of moving from, and building upon, where you are to where you’ll be next. It requires only what you currently have to get going—a sound, a few chords, a tempo. This is flaneur music production—wandering by ear towards the interesting sounds, moving in a direction opposite of boring. And Then… is noticing what presents itself to be noticed, pausing and trying sounds out, making little alterations, seeking surprises, optimizing for interestingness, page-turning music’s book and following its Compelling Trail without knowing the destination.

