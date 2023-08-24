brettworks

thinking through music

Keywords: Alive At Many Levels At Once

Making music alive on many levels at once is the point of both producing music and a necessary tool for suspending the listener’a disbelief in music’s fiction. Music alive on many levels at once hinges on presence, variation, interaction, responsiveness, suggestion, hidden depths, and arranging multiple elements to function as a whole in easy synergy. Coined by architect Christopher Alexander, the phrase illustrates its dynamics with a beach scene—wind blowing across the sea, marshes, dunes, sand, and insects to form “an entire system of patterns.” In a similar way, music alive at many levels at once moves like nature does: interconnected and vital with interpenetrating energies.

Posted by:

Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: