Keywords: Alive At Many Levels At Once

Making music alive on many levels at once is the point of both producing music and a necessary tool for suspending the listener’a disbelief in music’s fiction. Music alive on many levels at once hinges on presence, variation, interaction, responsiveness, suggestion, hidden depths, and arranging multiple elements to function as a whole in easy synergy. Coined by architect Christopher Alexander, the phrase illustrates its dynamics with a beach scene—wind blowing across the sea, marshes, dunes, sand, and insects to form “an entire system of patterns.” In a similar way, music alive at many levels at once moves like nature does: interconnected and vital with interpenetrating energies.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Reddit

More

Twitter

Like this: Like Loading…