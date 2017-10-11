Resonant Thoughts: Franklin Foer’s “World Without Mind”

“The contemplative life remains freely available to us though our choices—what we read and buy, how we commit to leisure and self-improvement, the passing over of empty temptation, our preservation of the quiet spaces, and intentional striving to become the masters of our mastery.”*

– Franklin Foer, World Without Mind (2017), p. 232

(*In his book, Conversations on Science, Culture, and Time, the philosopher Michael Serres coined the phrase: “Our very mastery seems to escape our mastery” [pp. 171-72]).