Curating The Week: Alan Watts, Jonathan Gold, Kelela

• Alan Watts makes a musical analogy.

• A food critic interviews himself about how he came by his views of a restaurant.

“Because [chef] Jordan Kahn is playing with modes of dining that have never before been articulated. Because months after your meal, images and juxtapositions will flash through your thoughts, as vivid as they were the evening of your dinner. Because Verspertine is in its way perfect.”

• An interview with Kelela.

“There are no black women geniuses that are being named in canons. I could name a bunch but it’s not part of common knowledge. It’s not how the world is taught to think about black women.”