(parenthetical thoughts)

(One of the most beautiful musical moments that happens from time to time: I’m listening to something and a single tone, moving from a lower pitch to one higher, sends me towards revelation, into a thought cloud realization that I may have music all wrong. It’s not the sound that’s beautiful (the piano is nice enough), it’s not the speakers reproducing that sound that sound good (they sound good enough), it’s not even the uniqueness of the sound (not so unique) that compels me. What makes the music beautiful is more immaterial: its capacity to send my imagination soaring just long enough to notice the moment that has happened and is now gone.)

