(parenthetical thoughts)

Posted on by Thomas Brett

FullSizeRender-62

(One of the most beautiful musical moments that happens from time to time: I’m listening to something and a single tone, moving from a lower pitch to one higher, sends me towards revelation, into a thought cloud realization that I may have music all wrong. It’s not the sound that’s beautiful (the piano is nice enough), it’s not the speakers reproducing that sound that sound good (they sound good enough), it’s not even the uniqueness of the sound (not so unique) that compels me. What makes the music beautiful is more immaterial: its capacity to send my imagination soaring just long enough to notice the moment that has happened and is now gone.)

Published by Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s