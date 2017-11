The grid is an introjection

of the boundaries of the world

into the interior of the work;

it is a mapping of the space inside the frame onto itself.

It is a mode of repetition,

the content of which

is the conventional nature of art itself.

As we have a more and more

extended experience of the grid,

we have discovered

that one of the most modernist things about it

is its capacity to serve as a paradigm or model

for the antidevelopmental,

the anti narrative,

the antihistorical.”

-Rosalind Krauss, Grids (1979), pp. 61, 64.