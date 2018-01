‘We make beautiful things’

he thinks,

thinking about it means

to be a musical maker.

‘The point is not to think

but to arrest thinking’

as he fiddles

with a sound on a string.

‘Beauty is ever-open

to reconfiguration’

the idea accompanying

a plucked note.

‘Beauty thrives on analogies’

while listening to the pattern,

connecting the connections:

‘taste is beauty

shape and form are beauty

music’s time is beauty

sensation and its description are beauty.’