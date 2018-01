This is a charming video, but it also illustrates some deeper ideas:

• Composition. It shows how a piece of music can be rendered on an unusual instrument and remain recognizable.

• Instrument. It shows how a musical instrument can be fashioned out of descending wooden steps and a falling ball.

• Agency. It shows that a music “performance” need not have a human performer.

• Context. It shows a world of tempered melody set against a forest soundscape.