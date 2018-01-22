Resonant Thoughts: James Dyson On Creativity

Posted on by Thomas Brett

Here is British inventor/engineer James Dyson,
known for his innovative vacuum cleaner design:

“People think of creativity as a mystical process. The idea is that creative insights emerge from the ether, through pure contemplation. This model conceives of innovation as something that happens to people, normally geniuses. But this could not be more wrong. Creativity is something that has to be worked at, and it has specific characteristics. Unless we understand how it happens, we will not improve our creativity, as a society or as a world.”

-James Dyson in Matthew Syed, Black Box Thinking, p. 196.

