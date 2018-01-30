Resonant Thoughts: On John Cage’s “Diary: How to Improve the World (You Will Only Make Matters Worse) 

“Refuse value judgments” (21).

“all technology

must move toward way things were

before man began changing them:

identification with nature in her manner

of operation, complete mystery” (25).

“Proposal: take facts of

art seriously” (32).

“There’s a

temptation to do nothing simply because

there’s so much to do that one doesn’t

know where to begin. Begin anywhere” (32).

“What’s interesting about

minds is they work differently.

What’s interesting about one mind is that

it works in different ways. Hunting for

one thing, finding another” (32).

“Composer, who no longer

arranges sounds in a piece, simply

facilitates an enterprise” (46).

“What shall we

do with our emotions?” (46).

“Discover dialectics” (46).

“In music it was hopeless to

think in terms of the old structure

(tonality), to do things following old

methods (counterpoint, harmony), to use

the old materials (orchestral

instruments). We started from

scratch: sound, silence, time,

activity” (62).

“Two people

making the same kind of music is one

music too many” (72).

“We are not arranging

things in order (that’s the function of

the utilities): we are merely

facilitating processes so that anything can

happen” (75).

“Doing

something we don’t know how to do. No

technique” (77).

“Each sound to be a plurality of

vibratory circumstances known or not

known in nature. Impossible made

possible” (89).