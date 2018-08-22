Brett’s Sound Picks: Autechre’s “32a_reflected”

Posted on by Thomas Brett

(In “32a_reflected” tones hover, suspended, frequencies piercing at high altitudes, a swarm and hum drone growing into an almost tonal form that keeps resolving without identifiable chords. The tones feel like an ending but we don’t know when that ending will happen. The end will be without cadence, without melody, yet an idea can coalesce—a feeling— through timbre awareness and ambient sonics. Without falling from its heights, the music alights just so, like a decision that has taught us patience.)

Published by Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s