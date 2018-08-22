Brett’s Sound Picks: Autechre’s “32a_reflected”

(In “32a_reflected” tones hover, suspended, frequencies piercing at high altitudes, a swarm and hum drone growing into an almost tonal form that keeps resolving without identifiable chords. The tones feel like an ending but we don’t know when that ending will happen. The end will be without cadence, without melody, yet an idea can coalesce—a feeling— through timbre awareness and ambient sonics. Without falling from its heights, the music alights just so, like a decision that has taught us patience.)

