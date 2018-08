“That the idea or conception of something is adjudged superior to its concrete implementation is a natural consequence of a society in which theory has become increasingly important. The execution is dirty and imprecise, while the idea is pure and unsullied. Theory is always flawless, until you try to apply it in practice and get human failabilities and material faults thrown into the mix.”

— Ole Thorstensen, Making Things Right (2015), p. 31.