Resonant Thoughts: Verlyn Klinkenborg’s “Several short sentences about writing” (2013)

“There’s little actual logic in good writing.

There’s a current of thoughts and ideas and observations.

Some may be linked by evidence.

One point may substantiate or corroborate another.

But what passes for logic or argument is usually little more than a succession of ideas

Connected mostly by proximity and analogy.

Writing doesn’t prove anything.

And it only rarely persuades.

It does something much better.

It attests.

It witnesses.

It shares your interest in what you’ve noticed.

It reports on the nature of your attention.

It suggests the possibilities of the world around you.

The evidence of the world as it presents itself to you.

Proof is for mathematicians.

Logic is for philosophers.

We have testimony.”

– Verlyn Klinkenborg, Several short sentences about writing (2013), p. 117.