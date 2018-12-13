Curating The Week: Informal Language, Artistry and Asceticism, Blogs

An article about writing.

“Informal language is the athletic clothing of ideas.”

An article about artistry and asceticism.

“If it is fact that a kind of excess often accompanies the making of art, then there’s another kind of excess — less cinematic, for sure — that seems closer to the point: Artists, even the hedonistic ones, are fundamentally, one might say excessively, ascetic.”

An article about blogs.

“As any serious blog consumer can attest, a carefully curated blog feed, covering niches that matter to your life, can provide substantially more value than the collectivist ping-ponging of likes and memes that make up so much of social media interaction.”

