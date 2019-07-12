Friday Freestyle: A Miscellany Of Ten Things I’m Thinking About

More TV: 1980s music is appearing in investment ads. When you hear an older song that you know, it’s hard not feel as if yet another song has sold itself out to the company that bought its rights. But still you watch. One song I recognized was “Birds Fly” by The Icicle Works, a British rock band named after the short story “The Day the Icicle Works closed” by Frederik Pohl.

“Birds Fly” soundtracks a Fidelity ad about wealth management. The voiceover keeps talking reassuringly about wealth—“a wealth of information…a wealth of opportunities”—and we see a prosperous family at home somewhere in the Pacific Northwest, with the parents rather self-indulgently contemplating how well off they are and then confirming their situation as they talk with their Fidelity broker who shows them pie charts on an iPad indicating that they have a million in assets. (Gentle head nods all around.) Meanwhile, the opening to the The Icicle Works’ two-chord song keeps repeating, and in doing so lends the ad a subtle tinge of desperation and anxiety mixed with reassurance. But I always liked those spiraling flanged guitars and the melodic bassline of that song, because they sounded, in a pre-Internet era, hopeful, like a sonic promise that today (certainly not in retirement’s future) something cool could happen. In the ad though, we never get to the lyrics of the cathartic chorus—the chorus of a song that sent this otherwise one-hit wonder band briefly onto the top 40 charts in North America:

We are we are we are we’re just children

Finding our way around indecision

We are we are we are rather helpless

Changes forever