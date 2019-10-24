Wont’s And Wills: Notes On Composing

You will have to chose right now, right this very moment. 

You won’t go back.

You won’t judge it positively or negatively.

You won’t wonder, What if I had done something else?

You won’t worry how it relates to anything.

You won’t worry that it sounds too simple or too complicated.

You won’t speculate on how it will be received or ignored.

You will forget that you have a taste of preference for anything at all.

You will try to connect this moment to what you remember from the one just past,
but you will get it only partly right.

You will try to make something grand, but miss.

You won’t worry about missing what you intended to do.

You will do something and then move on.

