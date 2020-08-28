Curating The Week: Chairs, Pandit Jasraj, Systems Thinking

Posted on by Thomas Brett

An article on the ergonomics of chairs.

“Chairs are generally not a response to the realities of the body, its natural evolution, or its needs over any extended period. Instead, the industrialised body has devolved in its needs and succumbed to chairs.”

Pandit Jasraj (1930-2020).

“A very senior musician brought my relationship with my percussion instrument to an abrupt end by deriding me for beating a dead animal’s skin and therefore utterly unqualified to talk about the finer points of music. I decided then that I would henceforth only sing.”

An article on systems thinking.

“Words have power, and in systems thinking, we use some very specific words that intentionally define a different set of actions to mainstream thinking.”

Published by Thomas Brett

