Curating The Week: Chairs, Pandit Jasraj, Systems Thinking

• An article on the ergonomics of chairs.

“Chairs are generally not a response to the realities of the body, its natural evolution, or its needs over any extended period. Instead, the industrialised body has devolved in its needs and succumbed to chairs.”

• Pandit Jasraj (1930-2020).

“A very senior musician brought my relationship with my percussion instrument to an abrupt end by deriding me for beating a dead animal’s skin and therefore utterly unqualified to talk about the finer points of music. I decided then that I would henceforth only sing.”

• An article on systems thinking.

“Words have power, and in systems thinking, we use some very specific words that intentionally define a different set of actions to mainstream thinking.”