Resonant Thoughts: John Salvatier’s “Reality has a surprising amount of detail” (2017)

“The direction for improvement is clear: seek detail you would not normally notice about the world. When you go for a walk, notice the unexpected detail in a flower or what the seams in the road imply about how the road was built. When you talk to someone who is smart but just seems so wrong, figure out what details seem important to them and why…As you learn, notice which details actually change how you think.

If you wish to not get stuck, seek to perceive what you have not yet perceived.”

– John Salvatier (http://johnsalvatier.org/blog/)