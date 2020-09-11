Curating The Week: Creativity, Loss, Long Chords

Posted on by Thomas Brett

An article about creativity in the digital era.

“Today, seventy-seven percent of music industry revenue goes to the top one per cent of content producers.”

An essay on creativity and the normalization of loss.

“It’s not just the loss of creation, but also the insidious way in which that loss has been normalized, that I find so concerning. We’re making things, but the things we make don’t further our collective knowledge and skills. We’re merely treading water while our heads slowly sink beneath the surface, the hot sun winking out of sight.”

An article about a super long organ chord.

“He said the performance raises ‘philosophical questions about how we confront time. We are all so consumed by our daily working lives. This forces us to stand back and slow down.’”

Published by Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s