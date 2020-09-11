Curating The Week: Creativity, Loss, Long Chords

• An article about creativity in the digital era.

“Today, seventy-seven percent of music industry revenue goes to the top one per cent of content producers.”

• An essay on creativity and the normalization of loss.

“It’s not just the loss of creation, but also the insidious way in which that loss has been normalized, that I find so concerning. We’re making things, but the things we make don’t further our collective knowledge and skills. We’re merely treading water while our heads slowly sink beneath the surface, the hot sun winking out of sight.”

• An article about a super long organ chord.

“He said the performance raises ‘philosophical questions about how we confront time. We are all so consumed by our daily working lives. This forces us to stand back and slow down.’”