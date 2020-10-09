Curating The Week: How Musicians Talk About The Craft Of Other Musicians, Awe Walks, How To Ask A Question

• An interview that illustrates how musicians talk about the craft of other musicians. Guitarist Kirk Hammett discusses Eddie Van Halen’s techniques:

“His right-hand technique, the way he hammered on strings, with super-wide intervals that a person could not humanly stretch. It was an incredible sound. And he was using it so effectively (…)

“When we listened closer, we discovered that he had a whole muting technique that was based around chords and muting selective strings. This very subtle thing that was amazing to me. And I started muting chords and muting riffs. It became a thing that I still do to this day to make riffs heavier or more percussive. That was one thing that Eddie Van Halen just handed to me right away.”

