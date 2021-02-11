Resonant Thoughts: Michael Crawley’s “Out Of Thin Air” (2021)

“To ‘follow someone’s feet’ is to share their rhythm and to feed off their energy, and leading or pacemaking is therefore often described by the runners in Addis as ‘bearing someone else’s burden.’ The runners are expected to learn to share their energy and to improve together.”

“When runners ask, ‘Condition yet alle?‘ (‘Where is condition?’) they are referring at once to the mysterious and fickle nature of ‘condition’ as a physical property and to its environmental location, or rather the combination of environments that will lead to them making the improvements they need to make.”

Michael Crawley, Out Of Thin Air (2021)