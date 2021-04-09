Double Resonant Thoughts: Algorithms To Live By (2016) and Thinking In Bets (2018)

“Even the best strategy sometimes yields bad results—which is why computer scientists take care to distinguish between ‘process’ and ‘outcome.’ If you followed the best possible process, then you’ve done all you can, and you shouldn’t blame yourself if things didn’t go your way.”

Brian Christian and Tom Griffiths, Algorithms to Live By

“What makes a decision great is not that it has a great outcome. A great decision is the result of a good process, and that process must include an attempt to accurately represent our own state of knowledge. That state of knowledge, in turn, is some variation of ‘I’m not sure.’”

Annie Duke, Thinking In Bets