A Book

Posted on by Thomas Brett

If you have enjoyed reading the essays on brettworks over the past eleven years, you may be interested in my book The Creative Electronic Music Producer, which will be released on July 2, 2021. The book examines the creative processes of electronic music production, from idea discovery and perception to the power of improvising, rhythm programming, editing, effects processing, arranging, mixing, and sound design. Featuring case studies from across the globe on musical systems and workflows used in the production process by leading music producers, the book guides the reader through production as musical practice, highlighting how to use DAW software to pursue creative breakthroughs via exploration, trial and error tinkering, recombination, and transformation. The Creative Electronic Music Producer maps production’s enchanting pathways in a way that will fascinate and inspire students of electronic music production, professionals already working in the industry, and hobbyists.

You can pre-order the book now.

U.S.: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Routledge 

Canada: Amazon, Indigo

U.K.: Amazon, Routledge, Waterstones

Australia: Amazon

Published by Thomas Brett

