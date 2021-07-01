Resonant Thoughts: Paul Graham’s “Crazy New Ideas” (2021)

Posted on by Thomas Brett

“Few understand how feeble new ideas look when they first appear. So if you want to have new ideas yourself, one of the most valuable things you can do is to learn what they look like when they’re born. Read about how new ideas happened, and try to get yourself into the heads of people at the time. How did things look to them, when the new idea was only half-finished, and even the person who had it was only half-convinced it was right?

But you don’t have to stop at history. You can observe big new ideas being born all around you right now. Just look for a reasonable domain expert proposing something that sounds wrong.”

Paul Graham, “Crazy New Ideas”

