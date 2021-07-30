Curating The Week: Research, Twitter, Creativity

• A talk by Richard W. Hamming.

“If you are deeply immersed and committed to a topic, day after day after day, your subconscious has nothing to do but work on your problem. And so you wake up one morning, or on some afternoon, and there’s the answer. For those who don’t get committed to their current problem, the subconscious goofs off on other things and doesn’t produce the big result. So the way to manage yourself is that when you have a real important problem you don’t let anything else get the center of your attention – you keep your thoughts on the problem. Keep your subconscious starved so it has to work on your problem, so you can sleep peacefully and get the answer in the morning, free.”

• An essay on Twitter.

“Twitter did something that I would not have thought possible: It stole reading from me. What is it stealing from you?”

• Grant Snider’s 12 rules for creativity.