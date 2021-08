“The communication with the slip box becomes fruitful only at a high level of generalization, namely that of establishing communicative relations of relations. And it becomes productive only at the moment of evaluation, and is thus bound to a certain time and is to a high degree accidental. […]

The real problem thus becomes therefore one of producing accidents with sufficiently enhanced probabilities for selection.”

– Niklas Luhmann, “Communicating with Slip Boxes”

