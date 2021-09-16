Resonant Thoughts: seth Godin’s “The PrACTICE” (2021)

“Ship creative work. On a schedule. Without attachment and without reassurance.

The internet brings uninvited energy, positive and negative, to the work we set out to do. It opens an infinite spigot of new ideas, new tools, and new people for the project. If you want to create your work, it might pay to turn off your wi-fi for a day. To sit with your tools and your boundaries and your process and nothing else.

The magic is that there is no magic. Start where you are. Don’t stop.”

– Seth Godin, The Practice