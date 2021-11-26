Curating The Week: DAWs, The Creator Economy, How To mix

• An article about DAWs (digital audio workstation software).

“In some ways, the DAW replaced the piano as the primary site of solitary musical expression, retreating from living rooms to glowing screens in share house bedrooms. Music creation ever since has never been so lonely.”

• An article on the creator economy.

“When I imagine a cultural renaissance that inspires me, I think about working together to address unsolved questions, tugging on threads in conversations that need unraveling, creating enduring artifacts for generations to pore over and iterate upon. The ‘publish or perish’ model that nudges people to rack up more followers is not the pinnacle of creative freedom; it’s indentured spiritual servitude.”

• A video about mixing.

“You can’t have a fixed method for every mix…Every change you make is provisional: you make the best guess at the correct settings, based on the context you have at that time. Here’s my suggested methodology:

1 Start with the volume faders and set a rough balance for all elements of the mix, before you do anything else.

2 Whatever is bothering you most about the current mix, attack that next. Keep fixing the most egregious problems you can hear, and those problems will naturally get smaller and more subtle, until all of a sudden you realize your mix is cooking and you’re nearly done.

3 Get to that stage as quickly as possible.

It’s not enough to learn the technique: your ears need to be able to recognize situations where that technique might help.”