Thinking In 8 And 16 Bar Phrases: Structure In U-Ziq’s “Goodbye” (2022)

U-Ziq’s “Goodbye” (2022) is a marvelous track whose clearly discernible structure is part of the music’s power. (Which reminds me of Steve Reich’s quote in his Writings on Music about “a compositional process and a sounding music that are one and the same.”) The music proceeds in 8- and 16-bar blocks, with each block a different arrangement of parts. Each block is similar, yet crucially, each block is unique. Here is the arrangement structure:

breakbeat 8 bars

breakbeat, piano, and bass 16 bars

breakbeat, piano, bass, pad, and quiet breakbeat percussion 16 bars

vocals, quiet breakbeat percussion, pad, and bass 16 bars

vocals tacit, quiet breakbeat percussion, piano, pad, and bass 8 bars

breakbeat percussion muted, breakbeat, piano, pad, and bass 8 bars

breakbeat percussion, breakbeat, pad, and bass 8 bars

vocal, pad, piano, and bass 8 bars

quiet breakbeat percussion, vocal, pad, piano, and bass 8 bars

piano and bass 8 bars

vocals and strings, piano, and bass 8 bars

vocals muted, piano and bass 8 bars

piano, pad, bass, and quiet breakbeat percussion 16 bars

quiet breakbeat percussion muted, breakbeat, piano, pad, and bass 16 bars

breakbeat muted, vocals, piano, pad, quiet breakbeat percussion 8 bars

arp lead added, vocals, piano, pad, quiet breakbeat percussion, and bass 8 bars

vocals muted, arp lead, bass, breakbeat, breakbeat percussion, piano, and pad 16 bars

pad and arp lead 8 bars

vocals, piano, pad, and bass 8 bars

bass muted, vocals and piano 8 bars