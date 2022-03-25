Thinking In 8 And 16 Bar Phrases: Structure In U-Ziq’s “Goodbye” (2022)

U-Ziq’s “Goodbye” (2022) is a marvelous track whose clearly discernible structure is part of the music’s power. (Which reminds me of Steve Reich’s quote in his Writings on Music about “a compositional process and a sounding music that are one and the same.”) The music proceeds in 8- and 16-bar blocks, with each block a different arrangement of parts. Each block is similar, yet crucially, each block is unique. Here is the arrangement structure:
breakbeat 8 bars
breakbeat, piano, and bass 16 bars
breakbeat, piano, bass, pad, and quiet breakbeat percussion 16 bars
vocals, quiet breakbeat percussion, pad, and bass 16 bars
vocals tacit, quiet breakbeat percussion, piano, pad, and bass 8 bars
breakbeat percussion muted, breakbeat, piano, pad, and bass 8 bars
breakbeat percussion, breakbeat, pad, and bass 8 bars
vocal, pad, piano, and bass 8 bars
quiet breakbeat percussion, vocal, pad, piano, and bass 8 bars
piano and bass 8 bars
vocals and strings, piano, and bass 8 bars
vocals muted, piano and bass 8 bars
piano, pad, bass, and quiet breakbeat percussion 16 bars
quiet breakbeat percussion muted, breakbeat, piano, pad, and bass 16 bars
breakbeat muted, vocals, piano, pad, quiet breakbeat percussion 8 bars
arp lead added, vocals, piano, pad, quiet breakbeat percussion, and bass 8 bars
vocals muted, arp lead, bass, breakbeat, breakbeat percussion, piano, and pad 16 bars
pad and arp lead 8 bars
vocals, piano, pad, and bass 8 bars
bass muted, vocals and piano 8 bars