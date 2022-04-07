Resonant Thoughts: Mark Fell’s “Structure and Synthesis” (2022)

“I want to promote a description of creativity as a process of attunement to the material environment, not an isolated or inward journey further into one’s thoughts or mind or soul. In this sense, the description I want to promote is one driven by a critical curiosity rather than a thing called inspiration…which I know nothing of.”

“When creative practice is understood as an attempt to explore how materials and processes interact under certain conditions, like some scientific activities, it becomes situated in something–materials, processes, conditions–rather than somehow impossibly floating outside the material world.”

Mark Fell, Structure and Synthesis: The Anatomy of Practice (2022), pp. 14, 21

