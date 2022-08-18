Three Non-Obvious Production Principles

• Your initial sound matters, but only to a point, because your sound designing upon a sound will transform it far beyond what it was. The lesson: don’t obsess over your initial sounds.

• The focus you apply to a track—or your time under tension/attention—is audible in the finished result. The lesson: finesse sounds all the way through a track so that the sounds’ presences are felt and heard–as if they’re alive.

• Build tracks by adding parts freely, knowing that you may not use everything. The lesson: accumulate parts and then delete/mute some of them to reveal what is left. Practice what Nassim Taleb calls subtractive knowledge: “You know what is wrong with more certainty than you know anything else.”