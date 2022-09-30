Curating The Week: Brown noise and the Brain, Cooking and the Senses, Beauty

• An article about the cognitive effects of brown noise.

“No research suggests a specific kind of noise is the key [for focus or sleep]. Frequencies can activate and stimulate the brain in different ways.”

• An article about cooking and the senses.

“A single recipe is never the one true version of a dish, and minding sensory cues when cooking allows you to explore the boundaries of a recipe. It is only by following your senses that you can personalize the experience by determining how far from that structure you would like to go.”

• From the brettworks Archives: Agnes Martin on beauty.

“It is not in the role of an artist to worry about life – to feel responsible for creating a better world. This is a very serious distraction. All your conditioning has been directed toward intellectual living. This is useless in artwork. All human knowledge is useless in artwork. Concepts, relationships, categories, classifications, deductions are distractions of mind that we wish to hold free for inspiration.”