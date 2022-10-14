Resonant Thoughts: Paul Graham’s “Hackers And Painters” (2004)

“The way to create something beautiful is often to make subtle tweaks to something that already exists, or to combine existing ideas in a slightly new way.

Another example we can take from painting is the way that paintings are created by gradual refinement.

Unseen details combine to produce something that’s just stunning, like a thousand barely audible voices all singing in tune.

Get a version 1.0 out there as soon as you can.

Mathematicians call good work ‘beautiful,’ and so, either now or in the past, have scientists, engineers, musicians, architects, designers, writers, and painters. Is it just a coincidence that they used the same word, or is there some overlap in what they meant? If there is an overlap, can we use one field’s discoveries about beauty to help us in another?

If you’re not working hard, you’re probably wasting your time.

There are two kinds of symmetry, repetition and recursion. Recursion means repetition in subelements, like the pattern of veins in a leaf.

You have to be able to think, there’s more where that came from.

It’s not when people notice you’re there that they pay attention; it’s when they notice you’re still there.

Every good writer knows this, and it’s true for software too. The most important part of design is redesign.

Worry made the work good.”