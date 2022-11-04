Curating The Week: Mind Wandering, Music Streaming, West African Drumming

Posted on by Thomas Brett

An article about how a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.

“The ability to think about what is not happening is a cognitive achievement that comes at an emotional cost.”

An article about music streaming platforms.

“The platforms right now are flooded by a tidal wave of content as millions of creators getting access…these are essentially content uploaders. They’re not artists in the sense that we traditionally think of artists…These are hobbyists that are playing to an essentially empty house.”

A resource for learning about West African drumming.

