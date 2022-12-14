Resonant Thoughts: Peter Zumthor’s Atmospheres (2003)

“We perceive atmosphere through our emotional sensibility—a form of perception that works incredibly quickly, and which we humans evidently need to help us survive. Not every situation grants us time to make up our minds on whether or not we like something or whether indeed we might be better heading off in the opposite direction. Something inside us tells us an enormous amount straight away. We are capable of immediate appreciation, of a spontaneous emotional response, or rejecting things in a flash. This is very different from linear thought, which we are equally capable of, and which I love, too…”

– Peter Zumthor, Atmospheres (2003), p. 13