Resonant Thoughts: Richard Evans’ “Listening To The Music The Machines Make” (2022) and Dan Leroy’s “Dancing To The Drum Machine” (2022)

“I thought electronic music was the next logical step. A synth was no longer an elitist instrument, and that was an important point. You didn’t have to be a musician; if you had good ideas, you could make music out of electronics.”

– Daniel Miller in Listening To The Music The Machines Make

“I want my music to sound like machines talking to each other. I don’t want it to sound like a ‘real’ band. I want it to sound like a technician made it. That’s what I am: a technician with human feelings.”

– Derrick May in Listening To The Music The Machines Make

“The discipline that the machine operates by allows other emotions to come through on the overdubs. It can allow for other flavors to flourish.”

– Daniel Lanois in Dancing To The Drum Machine