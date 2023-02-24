Curating The Week: ChatGPT, AI and Art, Dumbed-Down Culture, Bach

• A story about interacting with ChatGPT (which also speaks to creativity).

“On a conceptual level, these large language models–these prediction machines–they deal with a certain amount of uncertainty. When you do down one of these ‘hallucinatory chains’–if you ask the model something that it hallucinates an answer to and you keep going, you keep pressing it–you’re basically compounding that uncertainty. So each answer is going to a little less certain…and all of a sudden you’re going to find yourself in a pretty crazy place.”

Kevin Roose, The Daily

• An article about AI and art.

“In some sense, you could say that artists are losing their monopoly on being artists.”

• An interview with novelist Walter Mosley.

“We’re living in a dumbed-down culture because the education of most people in America is sad and not useful. There are people who don’t know how to spell, they don’t know how to think. They don’t even teach kids how to deal with money in school — the one thing you think they would teach in America. So the fact that the people turn to comic books and pornography and other seemingly lower-level things? I’m not sure that they are lower-level, but the reason that things are selling is because of how America is dealing with its citizens. It’s a symptom: He’s sneezing. Why is he sneezing? We live next to a pepper factory. Maybe it’s the pepper!”

• Brett’s Sound Picks: Claudio Arrau plays J.S. Bach, “Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826 – 6. Capriccio”