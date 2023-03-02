The Minimalist Mindset In Music Production

“Space, as my work evolved, really became my subject.”
Richard Serra
“Keep it simple stupid.”
Kelly Johnson
A minimalist hears less as more.
A minimalist simplifies music production, bracketing the experience by reducing the number of variables and possibilities considered while building a track.
A minimalist begins with a single sound.
A single sound’s qualities allow it to be a focal point, complete in and of itself, an end not a means.
A minimalist works with less, without necessarily seeking more.
More leads away from less, straying from a single sound’s simplicity. More multiplies and meanders, while less is liminal and tensioned with potential.
A minimalist builds music through reducing the elements that constitute it.
A minimum of sounds,
a minimum of structure,
a minimum of effects,
a minimum of compositional intervention
lead to
a clarity of instrumentation,
a clarity of direction,
a clarity of texture,
a clarity of feeling.