The Minimalist Mindset In Music Production

“Space, as my work evolved, really became my subject.”

Richard Serra

“Keep it simple stupid.”

Kelly Johnson

A minimalist hears less as more.

A minimalist simplifies music production, bracketing the experience by reducing the number of variables and possibilities considered while building a track.

A minimalist begins with a single sound.

A single sound’s qualities allow it to be a focal point, complete in and of itself, an end not a means.

A minimalist works with less, without necessarily seeking more.

More leads away from less, straying from a single sound’s simplicity. More multiplies and meanders, while less is liminal and tensioned with potential.

A minimalist builds music through reducing the elements that constitute it.

A minimum of sounds,

a minimum of structure,

a minimum of effects,

a minimum of compositional intervention

lead to

a clarity of instrumentation,

a clarity of direction,

a clarity of texture,

a clarity of feeling.