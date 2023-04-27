Database: Laurel Halo On Keeping Your Own Sound At The Core

Posted on by Thomas Brett

“For me it usually starts off with either coming up with a chord progression I haven’t quite heard before, a beat I haven’t heard before, a new type of sample. I’m always just trying out new things – Hour Logic is quite different from King Felix, which is quite different from the things I’ve done earlier. I think it’s always going to be like that, because I feel that if you can keep your [own] sound at the core, it doesn’t really matter, ultimately, what form it takes. With everybody being so connected and having access to everything, everybody is in this sort of shuffle mode – and if you can make music that sounds like you, people will be able to hear that, no matter what the context.”

Laurel Halo

