Database: Sub Focus On Drones

“This tends to be something I start with a lot: I make drones in the key of the song that I’m working in. The way I normally do them is that I record a long pass of me playing an instrument. There’s one I made from a bleepy square wave patch in Serum which is put though Valhalla Shimmer, so it’s got a long reverb on it. There’s another one I’ve done with a string [patch]: I’ll record a long pass of overlapping notes and then I put that into some software called PaulStretch.

It’s been a nice technique I’ve used early on in projects, because it’s nice not making music from complete silence. Normally the next step of my writing process is to write a bass line or figure out what the root notes of the chords should be. It’s good to have something to do that to, otherwise you’re just doing it in isolation. So I quite often have these [ambient] beds, and also quite often re-use them from other songs.”

Sub Focus, Tape Notes podcast

