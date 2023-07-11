Database: Rrose On Putting Sound First

“I put a bunch of elements together, and if I hear something emerging out of those combinations of elements, that’s where I try and investigate further. Instead of getting an idea and thinking, ‘I want to make something that sounds like this’ and then figuring out how to make it, I’m putting a bunch of things in a pot and looking for some weird chemical reaction to follow. I’ll use that as a guide for what I want to do with the sound rather than deciding where it should go from the beginning.”

“The narrow field is putting sound first. Then there’s the thing I talked about before about creating music that is its own entity, that exists outside of myself to some extent. It’s like putting a chemical reaction in motion and watching what takes place. So the approach changed from putting personal expression first to discovering things about sound. Now I consciously work with very basic building blocks of sound.”

“If I’m working with a synthesiser, for example, the sort of thing I do now is turn up an oscillator and listen to it and then do something really simple or subtle to it. I try to avoid building complex systems and instead try and get complex results from simple systems.”

Rrose

