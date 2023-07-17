Keywords: Feedback

Feedback not in the sense of a microphone in front of a speaker, shrieking frequencies, but as one track plugged into another, connected, folding the music upon itself like a mixing board bent into origami. Feedback as returning this sound upon that sound, output becoming input becoming output again, in an infinite loop. Try to feed back the music upon itself at every stage of its making (just to hear what happens). The sample becomes the drone becomes the chord, the chord spins out bass, the echo effect becomes rhythm.

